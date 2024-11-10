Credit: NBC

Bill Burr was back as host of Saturday Night Live this weekend and that means we were bound to get at least a few Boston-based sketches.

There was an alternative take on “Good Will Hunting” as well as a Buffalo Wild Wings commercial that goes off the rails thanks to a surly New England Patriots fan played by Burr.

The sketch, featuring a “real Patriots fan,” skewered the Bostonian sports fan reputation and carries the long tradition established by Burr’s Sam Adams commercial featuring “real Bostonians” and Casey Affleck’s “real Dunkin’ Donuts customer” sketch.

While the commercial deftly mirrored a real Buffalo Wild Wings commercial you might see during an NFL game on Sunday, things went off the rails anytime it focused on Burr’s Pats fan, who was wearing an arm cast with “Let’s Go Brandon” written on it as well as a Quebec Nordiques logo for some reason.

Burr’s Pats fan complains about the current team, ponders whether or not Bill Belichick might return from his media career to coach them again, and shows off the background image on his phone as a photo of him and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

As required, the sketch concludes with a fight between a Boston father and son.

[SNL]