Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the 2025 NFL season approaches, the league has a new overseas media rights deal.

On Friday, Sky Sports announced that it has reached a new three-year agreement with the league. The new deal will extend the outlet’s partnership with the NFL to more than 30 years, with Sky Sports serving as the league’s primary media rights partner in the UK and Ireland.

According to the announcement, the agreement calls for Sky to get its first pick of an exclusive game on Sunday at 6 p.m. and the first pick for the Sunday 9 p.m. game. The network will also get more choice for a second game at 6 p.m., while as many as two additional games will also be shown live on Sky Sports concurrently.

Another new wrinkle of the deal comes in the form of all London and Europe games — including the highly anticipated inaugural games in Ireland and Spain this season— being broadcast live on Sky. Sky will also continue to carry NFL Red Zone as a part of the agreement, as well as every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Nigh Football game, Thanksgiving games, the NFL Playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Altogether, the agreement means a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of live games that will be available to Sky customers. A full breakdown of the deal, per a release, is as follows:

New programming:

Extra match at Sunday 6pm

An extra 1-2 matches at Sunday 9pm

All European NFL Games

Continuation of existing programming:

Every Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night Football

NFL RedZone

Three Thanksgiving games

Every minute of every playoff game, Pro Bowl, and Super Bowl live

Flagship programming from NFL Network, including the popular Good Morning Football and The Insiders

Award-winning documentaries and other content from NFL Films and NBC Sports including Pro Football Talk

Financial details of the deal have yet to be revealed.