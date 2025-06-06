Photo credit: The Skip Bayless Show

Aaron Rodgers has officially signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Skip Bayless might be the only person who is surprised.

For months, Pittsburgh seemed destined to be the home for Rodgers’ 21st season in the NFL. Rodgers was just waiting for the perfect time to announce it. Thursday afternoon, amid the Elon Musk and Donald Trump drama, was it. But somehow, Bayless was stumped by the news.

I can’t believe the Pittsburgh Bleeping Steelers just signed a washed-up, 41-year old, finger pointing, blame deflecting DIVA pic.twitter.com/u1xNGkK5Ce — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 5, 2025



“The Pittsburgh Steelers actually did it?” Bayless asked. “They’re actually going to sign a washed up, 41-year-old, finger-pointing, blame-deflecting diva Aaron Rodgers? They are? They’re going to allow Aaron Rodgers to steal from the Steelers? You’re kidding! I can’t believe it. He’s, as LeBron says, completely washed. He was washed his last three years in Green Bay. Go look at the numbers of his last three playoff games in Green Bay… I told the Jets he was washed.”

“What has become of the Pittsburgh Steelers? I don’t hate them anymore. I pity them,” Bayless continued. “What’s it been, 15 years since Aaron Rodgers beat them in the Super Bowl? What’s Aaron post that Super Bowl? That he got to play against Polamalu with a pulled hamstring.”

You can question how much value Rodgers has to offer as a quarterback today, but it’s silly to act like he’s been washed since beating the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. What’s Aaron post that Super Bowl? A four-time MVP.

“He’s washed. It was down to Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph. Trust me, Mason Rudolph this coming year would be a more effective quarterback than Aaron bleeping Rodgers,” Bayless insisted. “That’s how bad it is for the Steelers. They are now my candidate to plunge, they’re now starting to look like the odds on favorite…for the first pick in the draft next year.”

Bayless has to be the only person who believes Rudolph is a better quarterback option than Rudolph. Rodgers proved two things last season with the New York Jets. At 41 years old, Rodgers proved he’s not the four-time NFL MVP he was with the Green Bay Packers. But Rodgers also proved to be a serviceable quarterback. The Jets decided a serviceable Aaron Rodgers wasn’t worth the baggage he brings with him. The Steelers, however, are betting the aging, attention-seeking quarterback has enough left for the good to offset the bad.