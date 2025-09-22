Photo Credit: The Skip Bayless Show/YouTube Screen grab.

When things are going good for the Dallas Cowboys, there is arguably no more passionate supporter of the team than longtime media personality Skip Bayless. But when things go as bad for the Cowboys, as they did on Sunday, there’s no bigger critic.

Following the loss to the Chicago Bears, Bayless went on a 19-minute rant, which he shared on YouTube.

As has been the case for much of the season, the Cowboys defense has looked like perhaps the worst defensive unit in all of football, allowing Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to have the first turnover-free, four-touchdown game of his career en route to a 31-14 victory. And as you may expect, Bayless held just about everyone who played a factor in the poor defensive effort accountable.

First and perhaps foremost, Bayless criticized Matt Eberflus, Dallas’ defensive coordinator, who Bayless believes should lose his job as a result of the shaky start to the season.

“I understand why Matt Eberflus was fired by the Bears last year, obviously as the head coach,” said Bayless. “I think it’s time to fire him now in Dallas. Or at least demote him. I see nothing. I’ll give you that we held Philly to three points in the second half on a 58-yard field goal on banner-raising night. But this was just sickening, shameful, humiliating, excruciating to watch. Because I was not ready for that.”

Next up for Bayless was Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs. According to Bayless, Diggs was “a disaster” on Sunday. He even insinuated that Diggs left the game with an injury late in the fourth quarter because he wanted an excuse not to play for the team.

“You know, they should just let Trevon Diggs suit up for Green Bay,” said Bayless ahead of the Cowboys’ Week 4 matchup against the Packers. “Just give him a green jersey, or whatever jersey color they are going to wear. Just give him a Packer jersey. Lil Wayne has got a thousand of them. I’ll get one from Lil Wayne and I’ll send it to Trevon Diggs, he can suit up for the Packers. Because he left his heart with Micah (Parsons).

“He’s a disaster. Late in the game today at Chicago, he goes low, actually made a tackle. And he immediately hops up and trots off the field. ‘Oh, I’ve got my excuse, I’m out.’ Maybe he is hurt, I don’t know. Maybe he got dinged a little bit. But he figured, ‘I did my one thing, I actually made a tackle. I got kicked in the head, I’m out.’ He goes and sits the rest of the game out. Just leave him out, we don’t need him. He used to be, but he is not anymore.”

I had such high hopes after Micah’s team predictably lost. Then the Cowboys made me want to PUKE. pic.twitter.com/C14teeLd6P — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 22, 2025

Bayless also placed much of the blame on Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, questioning Schottenheimer’s play-calling and decision making when it came to settling for field goals instead of going for more fourth-down conversions, given how poor the Cowboys defense was playing.

“The next turning point for the Dallas Cowboys was obviously when CeeDee gets hurt,”Bayless added. “We can’t even get him an early target, which drives me crazy about Shotty. Sometimes I want to replace that middle vowel with an I, take the O out and put an I in there. Shotty, as everybody calls him. We’re down 7-0 and we get it down to fourth-and-two at the Bears 34. You think you are playing with your dad’s old Kansas City defense or San Diego defense? Do you think it’s the 85′ Bears you are playing with Shotty? No, you are terrible. You are at least at least as bad as you were last year with a healthy Micah Parsons.”

Bayless largely did not let up throughout the entirety of the 19-minute rant, which can be found entirely on his YouTube channel. But for as critical as Bayless was on Sunday, he promised to perhaps be even more critical on Monday’s edition of The Arena: Gridiron, his new podcast he hosts alongside Aqib Talib on Gilbert Arenas’ YouTube Channel, The Arena.

“Be sure to watch me explode tomorrow on Arena Gridiron,” said Bayless. “I’m gonna explode. You can find it on the YouTube channel called The Arena. It’s live at 2:30 Eastern, 11:30 out here in the Pacific Time Zone in Los Angeles. But I can’t wait for tomorrow with Aqib Talib. I can’t wait, because I am going to freaking unleash. I might even curse tomorrow.”