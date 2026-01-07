Photo credit: Pizza Hut

As Tom Brady operates as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and collects on his $375 million contract with Fox, Skip Bayless can’t bear to watch his downfall.

Bayless used to be one of Brady’s biggest supporters. But the former FS1 host has taken a harsh turn on Brady after watching his former favorite quarterback pivot to the media. And to make matters worse, Brady went and offended by Bayless by buying a stake in the Raiders while simultaneously working for Fox.

“He’s now a crucial minority owner with a majority opinion of the Raiders. And he’s actually their chief advisor, sort of their unofficial GM. And that really offended me because you can’t be a Fox broadcaster/commentator and do you job correctly if you’re going to choose to own a big slice of the team that’s worth $300 million,” Bayless ranted on a recent podcast episode with his wife Ernestine. “It’s just ridiculous.”

“And as a broadcaster, he’s just blah,” Bayless continued. “He’s so blah, he’s terribly blah. It’s all captain obvious, silly, lame. He tries to be funny, it’s just goofy. He’s not cut out to be a broadcaster to start with, and they’re trying to prop him up.”

But it’s not even the Fox contract, the Raiders ownership, or bypassing Shedeur Sanders in the draft that really has Bayless turning on Brady. It’s Brady doing Pizza Hut commercials that seems to be sending Bayless over the edge.

“Now popping up in the middle of my games is Tom Brady doing Pizza Hut delivery boy commercials. He’s delivering, ‘hut hut!’ He’s doing his football cadence. It’s pathetic. Do you really need to stoop to that, Tom?” Bayless ranted. “He’s as unsuccessful post-football as he was successful during football. That’s what’s happening to Tom Brady.”

Bayless has said some crazy things in his career. But thinking Brady’s new Pizza Hut commercial is anything short of solid might be near the top of the list.

You can certainly complain that Brady working for Fox and owning a piece of the Raiders is a conflict of interest. And time will tell whether Brady can figure out how to run an NFL franchise. But he’s making $375 million with Fox, he has the No. 1 pick with the Raiders, and a banger of a commercial for Pizza Hut. It will be hard to ever match the seven Super Bowls he won as a player, but Brady’s career seems to be doing just fine in retirement.