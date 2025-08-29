Photo Credits: Skip Bayless on X (Skip Bayless, left); Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images (Micah Parsons, right).

Skip Bayless did not wait long to share his feelings on the Dallas Cowboys trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Bayless, a noted Cowboys fan, was golfing on Thursday. But shortly after playing, he sent out an update via a nearly 11-minute video from his car. Bayless made it known that he’s happy that the Cowboys have rid themselves of Parsons and also doesn’t think things will go well between the Packers and Parsons.

“My gut reaction, as you might guess, is good riddance,” Bayless said. “And good luck Green Bay. Because you just overpaid for the overhyped Micah Parsons, who will never be able to live up to that money, especially, where I don’t think he’ll ever be happy living. I have said this for months on end. He wrecked games in his rookie year, but the league figured him out. The league caught up. He’s just not consistently impactful.”

As Bayless continued, he noted that his greatest disappointment in Parsons came in a playoff game against his new team, the Packers.

“For the last three years, he has driven me crazy, leaving me wanting more,” Bayless said. “Especially in that home playoff game — against the Green Bay Packers. Packers, did you not watch the tape? You just bought into the hype. Congratulations. You saw it firsthand. Because you saw him ghost his own team. You saw him no-show on the Dallas Cowboys, who had like seven Pro Bowl players to your none, Green Bay. Seven-point favorites as the two-seed in a home playoff game, at Jerry World, with Netflix filming Jerry up in the box for this documentary that just dropped on Netflix, and he had the worst stats of his career.

“Four playoff games he’s played for my Dallas Cowboys,” he continued. “He has one sack, that came with 2:19 left in a 31-14 victory over the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The swan song game for 45-year-old Tom Brady. That’s all I got from Micah, was one freakin’ sack, in four playoff games. Three no-shows, two against San Francisco, one against Green Bay.”

We’ll give Bayless this; his memory is largely spot on. In four playoff games with Parsons, the Cowboys are 1-3. Parsons has recorded only one sack in those games, which came in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2022 season.

Continuing with his rant, Bayless stressed that Parsons is a one-dimensional player and recalled times when that had been exploited.

“He’s a liability against the run,” added Bayless. “Did you see what New Orleans did to him last year, early, at Jerry World? Did you see what the Baltimore Ravens did, with 274 yards rushing? They just ran and ran and ran, at 11 from heaven, as I called him when he was a rookie. I thought maybe we were on the verge of seeing another Lawrence Taylor. And then the league figured out, he can’t play the run. He’s too light in the britches. And he’s just a pure speed rusher with no power. He can outquick you, he can outrun you. But if you put a massive tackle on him and get up into him, if you chip block him, he wears down quickly.”

Bayless continued, affirming his opinion on where things went south between Parsons and team owner Jerry Jones. In the process, Bayless also restated his view that the Cowboys will be better off without him.

“I still believe that Jerry Jones offered this kid $190 guaranteed million back in March, in his office, without the agent. And Micah said, ‘No, I gotta have my agent involved.’ And Jerry not only got mad at Micah, but finally came to his senses. He’s not a good guy. He’s not a team leader. He’s a podcaster. He’s a ‘me, me, me’ guy. He’s not a difference maker in the field or in the locker room. I’m sorry. Good riddance.”