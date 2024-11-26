Photo credit: The Skip Bayless Show

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is seemingly healthy, he has his team rolling, and Skip Bayless wants some credit.

It wasn’t that long ago when many questioned whether Tagovailoa would ever play another snap in the NFL after suffering a vicious concussion earlier this season, his third in the past two years. Despite those concerns for his health, Tagovailoa returned last month. And let’s face it, his return is why the NFL game on Thanksgiving night remains intriguing. The Dolphins were terrible without Tagovailoa this season. But with him, they’re playing like a playoff team.

On the latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the former ESPN and FS1 host gave himself a pat on the back for not being one of the media members who suggested the 26-year-old Tagovailoa should retire out of concern for his concussion history.

“The warm weather Dolphins play up at Lambeau on Thanksgiving night,” Bayless said. “Same Dolphins that have won three in a row since this guy named Tua made so many commentators look foolish by ‘unretiring.’ Remember when so many bleeding-heart media members said, ‘That’s it, poor Tua must never play football again! Never again! He must go! He must go home, poor Tua.’ By the way, I said just the opposite. And look at him now.”

With his untimely tweet about Damar Hamlin nearly two years ago, Bayless previously made it known the health of an athlete isn’t always his first concern. In the case of Tagovailoa, he isn’t necessarily wrong. It shouldn’t be on the media to force Tagovailoa into retirement. Conversely, the media members who are concerned for Tagovailoa’s health shouldn’t be mocked for at least asking the question of whether the quarterback should be cleared to play.

“All the bleeding hearts out there were wrong when they tried to live Tua’s life for him,” Bayless said of the media members who asked those questions.

According to Bayless, if Tagovailoa discussed the risks with his doctors, his family, the Dolphins and the NFL’s medical staff, he should be able to make his own decision. No one is arguing against Tagovailoa’s free will. But that doesn’t mean the desire to not see him laid out on the field again is genuine.

[The Skip Bayless Show]