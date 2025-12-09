Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images, Mark Schlereth, Skip Bayless

As Skip Bayless continues to scream about how great Shedeur Sanders is, Mark Schlereth politely pointed out that Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow are on his resume.

The Cleveland Browns fell to 1-2 in games started by Sanders this season after losing to the Tennessee Titans 31-29 Sunday afternoon. But it was the unforgivable decision to take Sanders off the field on their failed two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter that garnered the most attention.

In the wake of that decision, Bayless is calling for Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to be fired. According to Bayless, Stefanski has repeatedly done everything in his power to keep Sanders from succeeding in Cleveland.

Schlereth, however, who called the game alongside Chris Myers for Fox, noted that Stefanski had given up play-calling duties weeks ago. Stefanski has still claimed the decision to pull Sanders was his, but he kind of has to. Imagine if Stefanski just threw all the blame on his offensive coordinator? More importantly, Schlereth noted that Bayless has little to no credibility when it comes to judging the quarterback position.



“When it comes to your football opinion, this is the issue I have – you thought Johnny Manziel was gonna be a superstar. You are on record saying he was gonna change the league,” Schlereth said. “You thought Tim Tebow was gonna change the league. You thought he was the answer at quarterback. So, when it comes to your quarterbacking opinions and your football opinions, I’m out. No thank you. Because they have proven over the course of time to be ridiculous.”

Let’s face it, Bayless isn’t famous for his good takes; he’s famous for planting his flag and digging his heels in on the ridiculous ones. Bayless didn’t just say Manziel was the answer at quarterback for the Browns; he said Manziel was going to be a bigger name in Cleveland than LeBron James. Bayless didn’t just say Tebow was going to change the league 15 years ago; he still thinks he’s right about the failed quarterback today.

Time will tell whether Bayless ends up being on the right side of the Shedeur Sanders debate. But you can guarantee that even if Sanders never wins another NFL game again, Bayless won’t wave the white flag. Instead, Bayless will just blame Stefanski for ruining what could have been a Hall of Fame quarterback.