After repeating empty promises with his Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones finds himself in a tough spot by losing Skip Bayless as a supporter.

In search of their first Super Bowl in three decades, the 83-year-old Cowboys owner recently said he won’t be satisfied with just one more championship during his ownership tenure. Despite the drought, Jones believes the Cowboys can win two or more Super Bowls before he’s done. And to that, Bayless says Jones is nothing but a crazy old coot.

Jerry Jones, a guy I still do love, has turned into nothing but a crazy old coot pic.twitter.com/7GYCqc0Ycg — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 4, 2026



“Am I ever about to unleash on my Dallas Cowboys,” Bayless ranted at the start of a 24-minute social media video. “I’m about to tell you why my Cowboys are going to be 6-11 next season. And why Jerry Jones, a guy I still do love, has turned into nothing but a crazy old coot, who has me by the eyeballs and has had me for the last 30 years.

“As the Cowboys that Jerry Jones has owned and operated haven’t even sniffed an NFC Championship game for the last 30 years. And once again, the other day, I had to sit back and listen to Jerry Jones go straight delusional, talking about how he sees in his future, at least two more Super Bowls. And I’m saying, how and why?”

If ever there was a need for the Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme, Skip Bayless calling Jerry Jones a crazy old coot is it. Just two crazy old coots who know how to garner attention better than anyone else. And as Jones talks about Super Bowls, we now await Skip’s next video debating himself over Michael Jordan and LeBron James, as a crazy old coot might do.

Maybe Jones is a crazy old coot for believing the Cowboys can bounce back from a 7-9-1 record to play in their first Super Bowl since 1996. But if Jones is a crazy old coot for thinking the Cowboys are on the verge of being Super Bowl contenders again, then Dan Orlovsky is a crazy old coot too. Because last month, Orlovsky was on ESPN hyping the Cowboys for freshly opening their Super Bowl window.