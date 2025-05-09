Image edited by Liam McGuire

Tom Brady made Skip Bayless’ dreams come true this week when the seven-time Super Bowl champion responded to the longtime sports talker.

It’s Skip Bayless vs Tom Brady, battling it out over Shedeur Sanders. It might not be the fight we’ve all been waiting for, but it’s the attention Bayless craves and he was eager to take the latest jab.

I CALL BS ON TOM BRADY pic.twitter.com/GPcLpD0r5p — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 9, 2025



“Tom Brady has called me out,” Bayless said. “I guess he’s called me a liar. So I’m about to call BS on Tom Brady because, Tom, you know and I know, everything I said about you and Shedeur Sanders is obviously exactly right.”

Bayless has championed Sanders for months, touting him as the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. And when the Las Vegas Raiders had the gall to pass on Sanders seven times in the draft, Bayless took it out on their minority owner, Tom Brady. During the draft, Bayless claimed Brady, who has mentored Sanders since high school, must have “told the Raiders NOT to take Shedeur.”

Earlier this week, Brady went on the Impaulsive podcast with hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak where he was asked about Sanders sliding to the fifth round in the NFL Draft. Brady insisted he had nothing to do with the Raiders draft process. And when he was reminded that Bayless said otherwise, Brady ripped media hot takes.

“That’s the problem with media is everyone can just say whatever the f**k they want and get away with it,” Brady ranted. “And it’s kind of unfortunate because there actually used to be a lot of integrity in media and there’s way less now because everyone needs crazy voices to get heard.”

Brady didn’t name Bayless, but it’s clear who he was talking about. With Bayless getting the hint, he is now challenging Brady to a battle of sports wits, offering to do it on any platform.

“It wasn’t like Brady actually called me out because he didn’t call me out by name,” Bayless noted. “He just said that was wrong. And by translation, of course, I’m wrong. But Tom did it with a big broad brush. He condemned the media. Took the cowardly way out. Just take me on. I don’t care. I can take it, because I’m right…I’ve had a lot of integrity. I’d like to say that I work really hard at telling the truth and backing it up.”

Brady’s media criticism may not have been entirely wrong, but it is hard to believe the former NFL quarterback wasn’t part of any evaluation process for the Raiders before or during the draft. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have both said the franchise would be “fools” to not lean on Brady when looking at the quarterback position. Surely, they would have at least gauged his opinion on Sanders, especially knowing Brady had mentored the quarterback from Colorado.

That doesn’t mean Brady told the Raiders “NOT to take Shedeur” as Bayless suggested. But it does imply he was at least part of the evaluation process. Because of that, Bayless is now rooting for Sanders to make a fool out of Brady. But Brady’s biggest misstep in this whole ordeal may have been addressing Bayless at all.