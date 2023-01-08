NFL fans harshly criticized Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless for a tweet he made immediately after Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field last Monday night.

Bayless voiced a surprising new opinion Sunday in another Hamlin-related tweet.

After the Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots, Bayless tweeted, “Happy for the Bills. Rooting for them. But hard to get too excited about the outcome of a football game. As I said again and again on Monday night, all that matters is Damar Hamlin. Prayed for him immediately on Monday night then for his complete recovery this Sunday morning.”

Happy for the Bills. Rooting for them. But hard to get too excited about the outcome of a football game. As I said again and again on Monday night, all that matters is Damar Hamlin. Prayed for him immediately on Monday night then for his complete recovery this Sunday morning. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 8, 2023

That’s a noble and well-voiced thought, but it appears to totally contradict what Bayless tweeted right after Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and collapse on the field during the “Monday Night Football” game last week.

As medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field, Bayless tweeted, “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game — but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2023

Bayless caught immense flak from fans, athletes and others for that take.

His cohost on “Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe, also harshly criticized him for the take on Wednesday’s show. Bayless doubled down at the time, saying “I stand by what I tweeted. …”

Fireworks to start Undisputed over Skip's tweet pic.twitter.com/CnMBvgUPP3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 4, 2023

So it appears Bayless has walked back his original stance on the NFL continuing last Monday’s game. This is an odd way to do it, though, just sending out another tweet as if the first had never happened.

