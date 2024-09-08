Skip Bayless ripped Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for giving Dak Prescott a massive contract extension. Photo Credits: Kyle Terada, Imagn Images (Presott/Jones); The Skip Bayless Show

Skip Bayless blasted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones Sunday for re-signing quarterback Dak Prescott, saying he’s made a “QB who has stunk in three straight playoff losses … the highest-paid player in NFL history.”

The Cowboys ended months of negotiations with Prescott Sunday morning by reaching an agreement on a record-breaking four-year, $240 million contract extension.

Shortly after that news broke, Bayless, who has long touted his love for the Cowboys, launched a lengthy X thread decrying the decision.

“Jerry Jones just made a QB who has stunk in 3 straight playoff losses — who is 2-5 in playoff games — the highest-paid player in NFL history,” Bayless wrote. “This is why Jerry’s Dallas Cowboys have not even made it to an NFC Championship game in going on 30 years. Now I’m … STUCK WITH DAK.”

Jerry Jones just made a QB who has stunk in 3 straight playoff losses – who is 2-5 in playoff games – the highest paid player in NFL history. This is why Jerry’s Dallas Cowboys have not even made it to an NFC Championship game in going on 30 years. Now I’m … STUCK WITH DAK. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 8, 2024

Bayless continued: “Now I have to root for something I do not believe is possible: That we can win a Super Bowl in the next four seasons with Dak Prescott at quarterback. HERE WE GO???”

This is certainly not the first time the former Undisputed host has criticized Prescott or Jones. After the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs last season, Bayless said, “We can do better than Dak Prescott.”

And he’s called out Jones on numerous occasions, earlier this year saying the Cowboys can’t “win a Super Bowl under Jerry Jones at age 81.”

Still, even given all those past complaints, Bayless turned it up a notch in Sunday’s rant. He said he thought Jones would make Prescott prove himself this year: “Jerry Jones took me right up to zero hour making me think he would actually have the vision & guts to make Dak play w/o a new deal this season and PROVE HIMSELF, even if it meant risking losing him to free agency. But Jerry didn’t have (as he says) the “tolerance for ambiguity”

Jerry Jones took me right up to zero hour making me think he would actually have the vision & guts to make Dak play w/o a new deal this season and PROVE HIMSELF, even if it meant risking losing him to free agency. But Jerry didn’t have (as he says) the “tolerance for ambiguity.” — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 8, 2024



Bayless went on to say, “Jerry Jones cares more about putting an entertaining team on the field than a championship team.”

Bayless also hit a bittersweet note: “Since I was 10 years old, I have loved the Dallas Cowboys with all my heart and soul. But right now that love is being tested like never before. If you’re a smart Cowboy fan, you know the feeling.”

Since I was 10 years old, I have loved the Dallas Cowboys with all my heart and soul. But right now that love is being tested like never before. If you’re a smart Cowboy fan, you know the feeling. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 8, 2024



[The New York Post]