It may not have been his intent, but Micah Parsons just made Skip Bayless’s year by verbally attacking the longtime hot take artist.

Parsons recently went off on Bayless during an appearance on Funny Marco’s Open Thoughts podcast. When asked about his own willingness to speak openly, Parsons claimed critics of his candor are just “scared.”

“F*ck them. Like, I’ll tell you, f*ck Skip Bayless. F*ck all them. I don’t give a f*ck,” Parsons ranted. “They won’t say that to my face. You Twitter finger a** motherf*ckers. F*ck them. I don’t give a f*ck. I’ll tell you how it is. You suck. You suck, your show don’t work no more…Motherf*ckers be trying to tell you how to play the game. Come play my position, Skip! Cause I can do what you do. Sh*t, I do it better sometimes. So, what are we talking about here?”

And when Skip Bayless heard that, he knew he had Micah Parsons right where he wants him. Parsons made Bayless feel relevant. Because Bayless was now in a feud with one of his frequent targets, who also happens to be one the most prominent players in the NFL.

I RESPOND TO MICAH PARSONS FOR SAYING “F SKIP BAYLESS” AND CALLING ME A COWARD. pic.twitter.com/55vktWPgsS — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 18, 2026



“Micah Parsons, I challenge you to meet me face to face on whatever venue you choose,” Bayless fired back in a 23-minute video posted on social media. “We can do home and home. You can do my new show, Arena: Gridiron and I’ll do your podcast…I’ll fly to meet you face to face…I don’t care, because I’m going to say right to your face, this Twitter finger a** motherf*cker, I’ll say right to your face what I have always said about you, Micah Parsons. I’ll tell you exactly what I’ve always said about you, face to face, eye to eye, man to man, Micah Parsons. You and I, let’s do it. Let’s go.”

Bayless presented the same challenge to Draymond Green years ago. And earlier this month, Green finally accepted, with the two meeting in person to hash out their differences. Now it’s on Parsons to do the same.

There was a time when Bayless was one of Parsons’ biggest fans. But Parsons had the gall to miss a scheduled appearance on Undisputed back in 2022, subsequently turning Bayless into one of his biggest detractors. Everyone can take solace in knowing there’s still hope for Bayless and Parsons, however, with Draymond Green being proof of that.