The trend of star athletes picking up sports photography as a hobby seems to be growing. And the latest athlete to join the ranks is seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

The American gymnast was on the sidelines for the Sunday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. “Hey guys, I’m Simone Biles and we are here at Sunday Night Football where the Bears take on the 49ers. And I’m going to be taking some photographs!” Biles said in a video posted to the NFL’s social channels. Of course, Biles is married to Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

Biles is far from the first athlete to pickup a camera this year. In April, Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. took one of the most iconic shots of Masters champion Rory McIlroy moments after he won the green jacket to complete his career grand slam.

Photo of Rory McIlroy winning #TheMasters taken by…KEN GRIFFEY JR!?! pic.twitter.com/qWqBSJ06j0 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 14, 2025

Just earlier this week, one of Biles’ U.S. Gymnastics teammates Suni Lee traded her leotard for a camera on Christmas Day, snapping photos during the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions game.

Olympic gold medalist @sunisalee_ is the guest photographer on the field for some Christmas football in Minnesota 📸 DETvsMIN – 4:30pm ET on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/Q8F2Jpjstp — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2025

Another former baseball great, Randy Johnson, has also picked up photography as his second act, starting Randy Johnson Photography after leaving MLB.

Maybe the trend was started nearly 10 years ago when NBA star Kevin Durant shot Super Bowl 50 from the sidelines, then wrote a Players Tribune article about it.

It’s only natural that some athletes would find sports photography as a fulfilling hobby. If anyone can appreciate the greatness happening between the lines, it’s those that have already done it at the highest level.