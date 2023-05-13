Olympic superstar Simone Biles is already one of the most accomplished and iconic in her own field, and now it seems that she’s coming for someone else’s throne, scooping multiple league insiders to break some NFL free agency news this week.

On Friday afternoon, Biles was the first to share the news that free agent safety Jonathan Owens had signed with the Green Bay Packers.

GO PACK GO ?? pic.twitter.com/fUKUJZot26 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 12, 2023

Of course, it helps that Owens and Biles are husband and wife after the longtime couple officially married last month, but that didn’t stop some NFL insiders from giving Biles her due credit for breaking the NFL news, anyway.

“As first reported by [Simone Biles] and now a done deal, per his agent, S Jonathan Owens heads to the Packers after starting 17 games for the Texans last year,” league insider Mike Garafolo of NFL Media said in a tweet on Saturday.

Garafolo’s NFL Media colleague Ian Rapoport couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation.

“Scooped by [Simone Biles],” Rapoport said in a reply tweet to Garafolo.

Biles can now add “broke NFL news” to her laundry list of accomplishments. Surely, this will rank right up there with her multiple Olympic Gold medals. At least she’s a more reliable source of info than Donna Kelce.

[Simone Biles Twitter]