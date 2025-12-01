Shelby Harris and Jauan Jennings Credit: © Ken Blaze-Imagn Images/ @camijustice on X
Lane Kiffin confronted a reporter this past Friday for calling him a hoe. On Sunday, Shelby Harris called Jauan Jennings a hoe.

It’s been a weird couple of days.

Kiffin’s incident happened right outside the tunnel after the Egg Bowl when he tracked down On3 reporter Ben Garrett, who had used the “can’t turn a hoe into a housewife” line on his podcast to joke about Kiffin’s job-hopping reputation. Kiffin got in Garrett’s face and said, “You want to walk in here and call me a hoe? We’ll see how that goes.”

The two have since mended fences.

Harris and Jennings won’t be doing that anytime soon. After the 49ers beat Cleveland 26-8 on Sunday, the Browns’ defensive tackle unloaded on the Tennessee product as he met with the media in the locker room, and he made sure reporters present knew exactly how he felt.

“He’s a hoe, and I want that known,” Harris said. “I see why he got punched in the nuts because he says some things that you should never say to another man, ever. But I don’t respect [him] because you say that and run behind your o-line. That’s some real soft sh*t, and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched him in the nuts. I’m surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet.”

What set Harris off was what Jennings was saying while Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins was down with an injury and being carted off the field. Myles Garrett said Jennings said things that were “demeaning and disparaging toward some of our players.”

Harris added that Jennings brought up “people’s wives and families.”

Whatever Jennings said, it crossed a line.

This is the second straight week Jennings has been involved in something. Last Monday night against the Panthers, safety Tre’von Moehrig punched Jennings in the groin, leading to a postgame melee between the two teams. A week later, he’s doing the same thing, and Harris clearly had had enough of it.

What we haven’t had enough of, apparently, is grown men calling other grown men hoes.

