A part of the responsibility of being a starting quarterback in the NFL is answering questions in the postgame press conference. And as Shedeur Sanders has learned over the course of the last two weeks, that often means responding to criticisms of your head coach — especially when he makes questionable decisions in a game your team lost.

Two such decisions occurred during the Cleveland Browns’ 26-8 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. But when a reporter asked Sanders whether he liked the aggressiveness that head coach Kevin Stefanski displayed when he opted to go for it on two fourth downs that the Browns ultimately failed to convert, the NFL’s most famous fifth-round pick wasn’t having it.

“Did you like Kevin having the aggressiveness there, even backed up in your own territory?” the reporter asked during the postgame press conference.

“I mean, first, that’s a rude question to ask, if I think it was a great call by my coach,” Sanders said with a smile.

“Do you like the aggression?” the reporter followed up/clarified.

“I like being out there playing,” Sanders responded. “So whatever that comes with, it comes with. We’re not gonna be here and ever point fingers at no coach or do anything like that. That’s extremely disrespectful and that’s not even in my place.”

While it’s certainly understandable why Sanders would sensitive about feeding into the narrative surrounding himself and Stefanski, the question he was responding to was hardly out of bounds. Ultimately, the Browns’ failure to convert on multiple fourth down tries was one of the stories of the game. As such, it’s more than fair for the starting quarterback to be asked for is opinion regarding the aggressiveness that his team’s head coach displayed.

It’s also worth noting that Sanders stopped short of actually defending his head coach; he merely said he wasn’t going to criticize him, in part, because he likes playing. But as long as he’s still Cleveland’s starting quarterback, such questions will still remain — especially if the Browns continue to lose games.