If Shedeur Sanders really wants to be a starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, he’s doing little to help himself.

The Browns announced changes to their quarterback depth chart this week, naming third round draft pick Dillon Gabriel the starter, while 40-year-old Joe Flacco was demoted to backup. Sanders, meanwhile, remains at the bottom of the depth chart as the team’s third quarterback.

Thursday morning, Gabriel spoke about being named the starter and Flacco spoke about the shift to being a backup again. But when reporters went to Sanders to get his thoughts on the quarterback change, he had no words.

Shedeur Sanders went full mime in the locker room today 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5DMmFGEpx3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 1, 2025



Sanders was asked about remaining third on the depth chart, he was asked about what he needs to prove to get an opportunity on the field, he was asked about Joe Flacco’s value to the quarterback room. To his credit, Sanders had a smile while speaking with reporters. But as much as he answered questions by moving his mouth, no words came out.

Last week, Sanders garnered backlash after brashly telling ESPN Cleveland he’s “capable of doing better” than some current NFL starters. Sanders was widely criticized for the boastful declaration, which is probably why he opted for the silent approach when speaking to reporters this time.

But Sanders knows he’s a lightning rod for attention. Whatever he says is going to be spun into a headline. And he equally has to know not saying anything is also headline-worthy.

Most rookie and backup quarterbacks would opt for the more team-first approach and say something along the lines of rooting for Gabriel and being happy to support however possible. But to this point in Sanders’ young career, that hasn’t been his modus operandi, which is also probably one of the reasons why he’s a third-string quarterback after being viewed as a potential No. 1 overall draft pick just one year ago.

It was egregious that Sanders fell to the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft back in April. But if NFL teams did let Sanders slide over concerns about his ego or arrogance, he’s doing little to change the narrative.