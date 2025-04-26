Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders’ slipping past the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft has been discussed extensively by nearly everyone with a voice in sports media that covers the NFL. But little did they know, Sanders would be waiting far longer than anyone could have reasonably expected.

Throughout much of the pre-draft process, it was Sanders and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward who were considered the top candidates to hear their name called No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans, an honor that ultimately went to Ward.

As for Sanders, he would be passed on by multiple teams in the first round who seemingly have a need at the quarterback position, like the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers. The New York Giants even selected another quarterback.

It turns out that the teams who passed on Sanders in the first round may have had enough concerns, whether it be about his character or his on-field production, not to consider him at all.

The Saints would take a quarterback with their No. 40 overall pick in the second round. However, instead of selecting Sanders, they would opt for Tyler Shough from Louisville, which led ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. to continue Thursday night’s trend of questioning why teams continue to pass on Sanders.

“The guy I’m going to be watching all night is obviously Shedeur (Sanders). I’m not gonna talk about it all night… We have had sliding quarterbacks who have done really well. And they have gone in the second round. Of course, Joe Montana dropped to the third round. Right, back in 1979 when Jack Thompson went before him and Steve Fuller went before him. I think the second round or the third round. If he gets into the third round… It’s nonsensical right now. That’s ridiculous.”

Mel Kiper: “The guy I’m going to be watching all night is obviously Shedeur (Sanders). I’m not gonna talk about it all night… Joe Montana dropped to the third round… If [Shedeur] gets into the third round — it’s nonsensical right now — that’s ridiculous.” #NFLDraft #NFL https://t.co/mZ9eh2bq1O pic.twitter.com/1TPTClCDLg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2025

Much to Kiper’s chagrin, Sanders would indeed drop out of the second round and into the third round, which is often the round where quarterbacks selected are considered projects that will take some time to develop as backups before getting a chance to play at the NFL level.

No quarterback would hear their name called until the end of the third round. However, when the next quarterback was selected, it was still not Shedeur Sanders, as the Seattle Seahawks instead chose Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to back up Sam Darnold.

Mel Kiper Jr. with his biggest Shedeur Sanders rant yet after the Seahawks draft Jalen Milroe in the third round. #NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/LDljNhsoMC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2025

Just two picks later, the Cleveland Browns, who were linked to Sanders early on in the pre-draft process, would select a quarterback. However, it was not Shedeur Sanders; instead, the Browns selected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Even the most pessimistic critics of Sanders would have expected him to be at least a Day 2 pick. But ultimately, the second and third rounds came and went without Sanders’ name being called.

Naturally, countless media members were understandably shocked at what most consider the biggest draft slide in NFL history.

“Life comes at you fast,” wrote Stewart Mandel of The Athletic on X. “One Saturday you’re getting your jersey retired, the next you’re tuning in for Day 3.”

Life comes at you fast. One Saturday you’re getting your jersey retired, the next you’re tuning in for Day 3. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) April 26, 2025

“Shedeur Sanders not being draft in the first 3 rounds of the NFL Draft is RIDICULOUS,” wrote Robert Griffin III on X.

Shedeur Sanders not being draft in the first 3 rounds of the NFL Draft is RIDICULOUS. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2025

“Shedeur Sanders falling to QB6 at best and into the last day of the draft seems to me to be the league repudiating how he and those around him handled the draft process,” wrote CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Shedeur Sanders falling to QB6 — at best — and into the last day of the draft seems to me to be the league repudiating how he and those around him handled the draft process. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) April 26, 2025

“This is already crazy, so I’ll go there. If I’m Shedeur Sanders, I’m telling folks not to draft me. Money is not an issue at this point. You can pick your fit based on free agent offers. You hit free agency quicker. No sense in being picked day 3 if you’re him,” wrote NBC college football analyst Joshua Perry.

This is already crazy, so I’ll go there. If I’m Shedeur Sanders, I’m telling folks not to draft me. Money is not an issue at this point. You can pick your fit based on free agent offers. You hit free agency quicker. No sense in being picked day 3 if you’re him. — Joshua Perry (@mrjoshuaperry) April 26, 2025

We’ll see if Sanders’ name is called on Day 3. However, it is clear that NFL front offices seem to be united in their view of Sanders as a prospect.