Shawne Merriman is well aware of how good Tom Brady is at analyzing games.

You don’t have to tell the former Los Angeles (then-San Diego) Chargers outside linebacker twice about Brady’s ability to process and articulate. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback prevented “Lights Out” from making the Super Bowl in 2007-08.

The organization hasn’t been back to an AFC Championship Game since.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Merriman pinpointed Brady’s unique advantage in the broadcasting booth.

“His ability to take you into a play mentally and articulate … people say things, and you can start envisioning [it] in your head,” Merriman said of Brady. “That’s what’s going to separate Tom Brady possibly from everyone else.

“And I’ve been on the short end of the stick with that because I know how he analyzes the game. But his ability to articulate and have your mind track what he’s talking about is how good he is. He may go down as one of the best to ever do it because he has so much knowledge of the game.

“But if you really, really look at Tom Brady and listen to him, he can articulate and make your brain track what he’s talking about. And that’s what’s going to separate him from everybody.”

Like Brady, Merriman has also expanded his media presence beyond the field. In recent months, he launched Lights Out Sports, a free streaming service offering a variety of sports, including his own MMA promotion, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting.

Leveraging his football IQ and media experience, Merriman is charting a new course in sports entertainment. In his interview with Fox News, he offered unique insights into Brady’s post-playing career as a fellow athlete turned media personality.

Only time will tell if Brady can translate his on-field brilliance to the broadcast booth. But as Merriman alluded to, with Brady’s sharp mind and unparalleled experience, viewers might get a whole new perspective on the game they love.

