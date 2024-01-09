Photo credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t just trolling Stephen A. Smith by picking the Dallas Cowboys to win the Super Bowl; he’s betting the farm on it.

O’Neal was a guest on Smith’s podcast last week, and he kicked off the interview by proudly donning a cowboy hat before proceeding to claim the Cowboys are about to end their nearly three-decade-long Super Bowl drought.

“Cowboy nation, here we go!” O’Neal cheered as he laughed at Smith, who regularly attempts to fuel the narrative that he is the sports world’s foremost Cowboy hater. “Dak Prescott, whatcha doing, baby?! Here we go, Cowboys. Here we go!”

Feeling like O’Neal was just trolling him, Smith asked whether the Basketball Hall of Famer was even a Cowboys fan.

“I was born and raised a Cowboys fan,” O’Neal insisted. “I live on a 50-acre farm right down here in Texas, if they don’t win the Super Bowl, you can have my farm. Listen, here is the paper to Tex Johnson’s farm. If they don’t win the Super Bowl, you can have it. You can have the deed and the trust.”

Tex Johnson? Maybe O’Neal is just trolling Smith. “Tex Johnson” is an alter ego that O’Neal has used in the past to call into Smith’s shows and “prank” him with some Cowboys love. As for the 50-acre farm? O’Neal does have a mansion in Texas that he purchased about two years ago, but according to Zillow, it sits on a 9,931 sq. ft lot. That’s less than a quarter of an acre.

Not to worry, Shaq. Smith didn’t hold Chris “Mad Dog” Russo to it when he wagered his career on the MLB Playoffs and vowed to retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks made it to the World Series. The Diamondbacks made the World Series and Russo continues to work for ESPN, SiriusXM and MLB Network. So, if the Cowboys fail to win the Super Bowl for the 28th consecutive season, Shaq (or Tex) can hang onto that property deed.

[The Stephen A. Smith Show]