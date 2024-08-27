Photo credit: ESPN

The Los Angeles Rams might be contenders in the NFC this season, but it won’t be because of running back Cam Akers as Shannon Sharpe predicted.

ESPN’s First Take predictably led with the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday morning. To open the segment, Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith and Bart Scott were tasked with listing teams they would take ahead of the Cowboys in the NFC. And while putting the Rams on his list, Sharpe cited current Houston Texans running back Cam Akers.



“You know what, because of the way they finished last year, Cam Akers running the football, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp is completely healthy…I’ll put the Rams in front of the Cowboys,” Sharpe said.

Akers played just one game with the Rams last season (his fourth with the team), running the ball 22 times for 29 yards before they dealt him to Minnesota. But a few minutes later, Sharpe made the mistake again.

“Considering how the Rams finished with Puka Nacua back, with Cooper Kupp completely healthy, Cam Akers running the football,” Sharpe reiterated. “I would put them in front of them, so right now for me, the Cowboys would be fifth.”

And a few minutes later, as Smith was introducing First Take’s second topic about the Cowboys, someone must have alerted Sharpe about the mistake.

“I misspoke,” Sharpe interjected. “Cam Akers. It’s Kyren Williams that’s running the ball for the Rams. Cam Akers is now with the Houston Texans.”

Akers is with the Houston Texans and he hasn’t been an impactful running back since 2022. Kyren Williams, however, was very impactful for the Rams last season, particularly after returning from an ankle sprain in November.

“You’re lucky, Shannon,” Smith joked. “Because you’re working with somebody who makes that mistake all the damn time. Welcome to the family!”

Smith wasn’t lying! He made the mistake a few months ago, thinking Quentin Grimes was still on the New York Knicks. He made the mistake when he ranted about the New York Yankees and was seemingly unaware that Hank Steinbrenner died two years prior. And Smith very famously made the mistake in December 2018, when he touted how excited he was to watch Hunter Henry on Thursday Night Football, forgetting the tight end was on the PUP list all year.

Credit Smith for excusing Sharpe’s gaffe by poking fun at himself. But as fans fill out their fantasy football rosters, don’t be running to grab Cam Akers because Shannon Sharpe told you he’s about to have a big year for the Los Angeles Rams.

[First Take]