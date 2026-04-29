Credit: ‘Nightcap’

Mike Vrabel may have damaged his credibility and reputation because of his relationship with Dianna Russini, but Shannon Sharpe doesn’t believe it should alter his job status with the New England Patriots.

When Page Six released the first round of photos that showed Vrabel and Russini embracing at an adults-only hotel in Arizona, Sharpe was quick to dismiss the story, not wanting to comment on people’s personal lives. Sharpe was subjected to having people comment on his personal life in the aftermath of accidentally going on Instagram Live during a sexual encounter, and again while dealing with since settled sexual assault allegations against him.

But in the wake of those photos from Page Six, Russini has since resigned from her job with The Athletic, Vrabel has begun counseling and admitted to having “difficult” conversations with his family. More pictures have also been released, and their initial denials have continued to be discredited. And Sharpe has refrained from commenting on all of it. But while responding to a listener comment that seemingly attempted to compare Vrabel’s situation with Ime Udoka, Mel Tucker, and Sherrone Moore all losing their jobs amid inappropriate relationships, Sharpe defended the Patriots head coach.

Shannon Sharpe breaks down the difference between Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini scandal compared to the Ime Udoka scandal after a fan asked why Vrabel wasn’t fired by the New England Patriots pic.twitter.com/UeMQUHLRsO — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) April 27, 2026

“Dianna Russini does not work for the Patriots. Mike Vrabel does not work for ESPN,” Sharpe said before citing Udoka, Tucker, and Moore. “Those are people that worked at that institution. Now, in some situations, they have it, you can’t do that with an employee. If you’re a coach, you can’t mess with another employee or subordinate…Dianna Russini has to take that up with her husband, and Mike Vrabel is gonna have to take that up with his wife.

“It’s a moral issue. You got two married people, two married consenting people engaging. What are you firing Mike Vrabel for? What is it that he did? What law or code? Some colleges have ethics or codes. So what code did he break? He broke his vows. Like I said, that’s between him and his wife. That’s between him and God. They’re not the same. Just being honest, guys…I just don’t see the correlation.”

Vrabel is facing the accusation of having an alleged extramarital affair with a reporter. He has not been accused of any illegal activity or wrongdoing at the workplace. There is undoubtedly a double standard in the way Vrabel and Russini have been covered and treated by social media since their alleged relationship was exposed. But Russini lost her job because she breached her position of trust and credibility as a journalist with The Athletic. Vrabel has not yet hurt his ability to coach a football team.