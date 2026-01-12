Photo credit: Nightcap

As Troy Aikman’s role with the Miami Dolphins grows, it begs question about why he hasn’t been offered similar opportunities with the Dallas Cowboys. And Shannon Sharpe has the answer.

Despite repeatedly claiming he remains committed to ESPN as a broadcaster, Aikman has also touted his interest in running an NFL franchise for years. Currently, Aikman is scratching that itch by helping the Dolphins find their next general manager and head coach.

Somewhat similarly, Matt Ryan just left CBS to become the president of football operations with the Atlanta Falcons. While discussing Ryan’s new role on Nightcap, Chad Johnson questioned why Aikman is helping the Dolphins instead of returning to the Cowboys, as Ryan did with the Falcons.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Because [Falcons owner Arthur Blank] doesn’t care about the credit,” Sharpe quickly answered. “You know who cares about the credit.”

The “you know who” was Jerry Jones. Jerry Jones cares about getting credit with the Dallas Cowboys. And because of that, Sharpe believes Jones would never risk bringing in someone like Aikman, who could potentially get more credit if he helped turn the Cowboys back into a Super Bowl contender.

“Did you not hear the man say he’s like Trump Venezuela? He’s running Venezuela?” Sharpe asked, citing Jerry Jones recently making a bizarre political reference to the president after being asked about the Cowboys’ search for a new defensive coordinator. Jones is running the Cowboys,s and he wants to make sure everyone always knows he’s running the Cowboys.

Aikman recently appeared on a popular Dallas morning sports radio show, The Musers, where he was asked about his role with the Dolphins and whether he would be interested in a similar role to help the Cowboys. And Aikman said he was approached by the Dolphins about aiding their search for a new general manager and head coach, but he’s never heard from Jones during any of the Cowboys’ personnel hires over the years.

Jones wants credit; more importantly, he wants attention. Unfortunately for Jones, he probably won’t be getting the credit he seeks, even without Aikman. Because as much as the 83-year-old owner insists he still wants to win a Super Bowl or multiple Super Bowls, he doesn’t want to win at the expense of attention.