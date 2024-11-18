Credit: Nightcap

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most confounding teams in the NFL this season, but after their first loss of the season, Shannon Sharpe was ready with some honest criticism.

The Chiefs were undefeated heading into Buffalo in Week 11, but displayed many warning signs on the offensive end. After the loss, those issues only look more worrying.

Mahomes has 11 interceptions this season, already closing in on a career-high with seven games to go on the schedule. Kansas City has scored 30 points just once this year.

Sharpe was harshly critical of Mahomes on a post-Week 11 edition of Nightcap, proclaiming that it is possible to call Mahomes “historically great” and still acknowledge a downturn in 2024.

“The thing that I hate … is that when we analyze or critique a great player, and that’s what Mahomes is,” Sharpe said, “[analysts are] like, ‘Mahomes is not playing well,’ and when you say that, people think you are trying to take away from what he’s already done. No, he’s done that. I’m talking about right now. Nobody, even if you were the most ardent, diehard of Chiefs fans, thinks Mahomes is playing well. He’s not. And because he’s not playing well, that doesn’t mean [it’s], ‘do you believe he can turn it around?’ Yes. But let’s deal with what we’re dealing with.”

To Sharpe’s point, Mahomes was still third in MVP odds heading into Week 11 despite his individual struggles. After taking yet another hit when it came to his offensive weapons and dealing with injuries to his offense all year, media and fans were willing to look past Mahomes’ declining numbers in favor of looking at the win-loss record.

But Sharpe pointed to Mahomes’ two turnovers in Buffalo, his sub-200 passing yard night, and a missed throw to rookie Xavier Worthy along the left sideline as evidence of clear struggles.

“Mahomes is Mahomes, but we’ve never seen Mahomes play stretches like this. That’s the difference,” Sharpe added. “Yeah, we know what he is. We know what he’s done. But we haven’t seen him play like this.”

Shannon Sharpe is going out on a limb being negative toward an all-time great player. If Mahomes rebounds, fans will rub it in Sharpe’s face.

But that calculated risk allows Sharpe to be one of the only major media voices in the anti-Mahomes lane right now.

