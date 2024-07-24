Credit: ‘Nightcap’

Shannon Sharpe has long questioned Aaron Rodgers’ ability as a teammate. He has also questioned anything from the New York Jets quarterback’s mouth.

After Rodgers was a no-show at mandatory minicamp — vacationing in Egypt instead – Sharpe demanded an apology for being right about Rodgers 11 years later. Rodgers has since re-surfaced and talked about his Egypt trip during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take while also offering insights into the narrative that he skipped mandatory OTAs — which he did.

Sharpe viewed that as nothing more than excuses and took Rodgers to task on a recent episode of his Nightcap podcast.

“Everybody knows the last minicamp of the offseason is mandatory,” said Sharpe. “I don’t know now because it used to be you had a three-day mandatory minicamp…The last practice has always been mandatory. You the one that said, ‘We gotta keep this talk out the building, and it’s gotta be about winning, not sometimes.’ He said that. He’s the one that said, ‘Winning is not a sometime thing; it’s an all the time thing.’ Now, all of a sudden, you take off because you don’t care.

“This ain’t about — oh, a personal trip to Egypt?”

“This is what Aaron said, ‘Anything in this building that we’re doing individually or collectively that has nothing to do with real winning needs to be assessed. If you want to be a winning organization and put yourself in a position to win championships and be competitive, everything you do matters. All this B.S. that has nothing to do with winning needs to get out of the building.'”

After imploring the New York Jets to eliminate distractions from the organization, Rodgers has repeatedly proven to be a giant distraction himself. Since making that aforementioned declaration, Rodgers has feuded with Jimmy Kimmel, mulled an offer to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, and made several polarizing podcast appearances.

He’s also gone on to Egypt and made excuses about the trip, seemingly to Sharpe’s dismay.

“So, tell me what going to Egypt, how does that help y’all win games?” Sharpe asked. “I’m just reading what he said. This is what Aaron Rodgers said. Now, see, Aaron, when you said this and then you took off, and then you took off — it’s a mandatory minicamp. It’s hard for me to believe that they all of a sudden said this was voluntary, and then once he takes off for Egypt, say it’s mandatory.

“We can go back and look it up, and I guarantee you, the last minicamp was mandatory from the time they set the offseason schedule. He thinks he slick. But you know what? You can’t be slick to a can of oil — that’s me. So, here’s the thing: he likes to parse words. He likes to play semantics, a word game. It would rub me the wrong way. He and me would’ve butt heads. I knew it. No questions about it.”

“Everybody gotta be there,” added Sharpe. ‘Well, Aaron got four [MVPs].’ OK, well, do y’all remember San Francisco? The last two years in San Francisco? How’d that work out? What did four MVPs get him? Got him beat by Jimmy G.”

To his credit, Rodgers owned the absence after Sharpe said he made nothing but excuses.

Aaron Rodgers was asked why he took a trip to Egypt the week of mandatory minicamp: “I had a great talk with Robert. Obviously, he wanted me to be there. I knew the consequences if I wasn’t gonna be there. The reaction is what it is.” pic.twitter.com/ehcf6WhnWp — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 24, 2024

But that won’t change how Sharpe feels about Rodgers or his actions.

[Nightcap]