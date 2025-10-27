Screen grab: NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s no secret that Shane Gillis is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan.

And following the Birds’ 38-20 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, the Tires star found himself in the middle of Dallas Goedert’s postgame interview.

Speaking with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Goedert discussed his three-reception, 28-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Eagles’ win, which happened to fall on “National Tight Ends Day.” But the Philadelphia tight end was soon interrupted by Gillis, who happened to be walking by in the bowels of Lincoln Financial Field.

“Go Birds!” Gillis said while pumping his fist just behind the interview.

“Do you celebrate National Tight Ends Day?” Clark asked the Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast co-host.

“He’s an honorary tight end, always,” Goedert interjected. “We’re trying to get him Tight End University next year. We’ll see if he comes.”

“Go Birds! Go Birds!” Gillis repeated before walking off.

Big Eagles fan, comedian @Shanemgillis crashed our interview with Dallas Goedert after he scored two TDs on National Tight Ends Day. “Goh Birds” 😂

Catch the interview tonight on NBC10 after SNF pic.twitter.com/ygSNlQuDZt — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 27, 2025

First launched in 2021, Tight End University is the three-day position summit that was founded by George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen. This year’s version of the event included a surprise performance from Taylor Swift, so Gillis wouldn’t necessarily be out of place, even if his tight end status is only honorary.

As for his real position, the Mechanicsburg, Penn., native had originally enrolled at Army to play offensive tackle as a Division I prospect in 2006 before leaving the service academy after just two weeks. His ties to the football world, however, have only been strengthened throughout his comedy career, including a role in the upcoming David O. Russell John Madden biopic.