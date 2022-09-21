Week 3 is another loaded early season Sunday, with 13 games taking place in the afternoon on CBS and Fox.

On Wednesday, NFL Network announced that several carriers would be offering a free preview of NFL RedZone for subscribers this Sunday.

Your most enthusiastic friend can't wait to spend seven hours with you on Sunday. ❤️ @ScottHanson Free Preview this Sunday: https://t.co/4CheK7fG7U (Check your provider for details) pic.twitter.com/zW5IBAE0fG — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 21, 2022

The carriers offering the free preview are Dish, Hulu Live, Sling (which is owned by Dish), and YouTube TV.

This is especially appealing for subscribers to any of those services who don’t pay for the pricey, error-strewn NFL Sunday Ticket. In Week 3, you won’t be confined to whatever games that are airing on your local networks!

With nine games in the early window and another four in the late window, I feel like we have a pretty good possibility of getting a nonabox for at least a play or two this Sunday.

[NFL RedZone]