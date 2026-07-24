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The NFL had delayed the announcement of a date for Super Bowl LXII, opening the door to the possibility of implementing an 18-game regular season schedule for the 2027 season.

But now it appears that door is closed.

The league made it official on Friday morning that Super Bowl LXII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be played on February 13, 2028.

An official date: Super Bowl LXII in Atlanta will conclude the 2027 season on February 13, 2028. pic.twitter.com/JKmGaJHcr5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2026

While some voices in the league have attempted to fast-track the 18-game season, Roger Goodell himself threw cold water on an accelerated push. Along with the uncertainty surrounding the league’s long-term media rights as the NFL looks at opting out of its current deals, the NFL might be taking more of a wait-and-see approach towards expanding the schedule once again.

But the other major impact of a February 13 Super Bowl in 2028 is one that fans won’t want to hear.

After America will finally get to experience the Super Bowl taking place on Presidents Day weekend in 2027, the Super Bowl will shift to the week before the three-day holiday weekend once again in 2028. The date for Super Bowl LXI is set for the unique date of February 14, not just happening on Valentine’s Day but also the day before the federal holiday.

However, in 2028, the third Monday in February will take place on February 21, dashing the dreams of those who long to have a holiday on the day after the Super Bowl.

Could the NFL change the date of Super Bowl LXII if they really needed to? Probably. But for the moment it looks like the league is at least anticipating not moving to an 18-game regular season schedule in time for the 2027 season. And fans hoping to enjoy a late night after their watch parties may have to make plans to use a sick day for the Monday after.