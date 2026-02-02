Credit: © Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / © Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images / ESPN Images

Brock Huard decided the only way ESPN could have learned that the Seattle Seahawks would go up for sale after the Super Bowl was if the New England Patriots — and Robert Kraft — leaked it to the media as a distraction tactic.

On Friday, Seth Wickersham and Brady Henderson reported that the Seahawks would go up for sale after Super Bowl LX. The timing — nine days before Seattle faces New England for the championship — immediately sparked speculation from Huard, who hosts a radio show in Seattle and played quarterback for the Seahawks from 1999-01 and ’04.

“Well, well, well. The NFL team that goes to any length to play games on & off the field,” Huard wrote. “No question in my mind the Kraft’s (or friends) let media know the Hawks would be up for sale. A tactic & ploy the Patriots would use to try and create distraction. Anyone surprised?”

“Um, no!” the senior ESPN writer wrote in reply.

The accusation makes sense if you squint hard enough. Wickersham has well-documented connections to the Patriots through years of reporting, including his 2021 book “It’s Better to Be Feared,” which relied on extensive access to Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, and Tom Brady. So when Wickersham reports something that could theoretically benefit New England — he becomes a convenient target — even if the actual reporting has nothing to do with Patriots sources.

But the story in question doesn’t need Patriots sources to make sense. Paul Allen died in 2018, leaving instructions for his estate to eventually sell both the Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers and donate the proceeds to charity. The Trail Blazers are currently being sold to a group led by Tom Dundon for more than $4 billion. Everyone knew the Seahawks would eventually follow. Wickersham and Henderson just reported when.

The Paul Allen Estate pushed back with a statement saying “the team is not for sale” while acknowledging “that will change at some point per Paul’s wishes.” That’s not really a denial, though. In fact, it confirms the substance of ESPN’s report, even if the exact timing remains unclear.

Wickersham has covered the NFL for 25 years. He has sources across ownership groups, front offices, and league personnel. Writing one book about the Patriots five years ago doesn’t mean every story he breaks comes from Kraft’s circle, especially when this story involves ownership plans that have been public knowledge since Allen’s death.

Of course, the reputation of going to any length to play games on and off the field — as Huard colorfully put it — precedes Kraft’s organization. Spygate happened. Deflategate happened. Belichick spent decades finding competitive advantages other teams either didn’t see or wouldn’t pursue. After all, Kraft is one of the most powerful owners in the league with connections throughout the league office. So when something breaks that could theoretically benefit New England, people assume they must be involved.

But the Seahawks were always getting sold. Wickersham and Henderson reported that, based on their sources. The timing just happened to be nine days before the Super Bowl because that’s when they confirmed it, not because the Patriots orchestrated a distraction campaign.