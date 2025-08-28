Screen grab: ‘Good Morning Football’

Seth Rollins’ stint as a Good Morning Football co-host went well enough that the reigning WWE world champion is being invited back.

According to a new report from Deadline, Rollins will join GMFB as a guest host during the 2025 NFL season. While specifics regarding “The Visionary’s” role on the daily NFL Network program have yet to be revealed, Deadline reports that he’ll be making regular appearances with the show’s primary cast, in addition to contributing special segments to both Good Morning Football and its syndicated sister show GMFB: Overdrive.

Rollins confirmed he news via social media on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins)

“I’m indulging in my own fever dream here, but I’m officially joining @gmfb on the @nflnetwork for the upcoming 2025-2026 season and I couldn’t be more hyped. Can’t wait to get started,” he wrote on Instagram. “Appreciate @wwe for making this partnership possible. I love football.”

News of Rollins’ recurring role comes two days after Puck’s John Ourand reported that GMFB has solidified its full-time cast for what will mark its 10th season since its 2016 launch. Kyle Brandt remains as the show’s lone original cast member and will be joined by host Jamie Erdahl, Manti Te’o and Sherree Burress on the main panel, with former NFL players Isaiah Stanback, Willie Colon, and Will Blackmon, and former head coach Ron Rivera also contributing to the program.

We now know that latter group will also include Rollins, who guest-hosted multiple episodes of Good Morning Football this past March. The Davenport, Iowa, native has been increasing his visibility among football fans in recent months, announcing a draft pick for his beloved Chicago Bears and revealing to Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina that his dream job would be to call a game for the Monsters of the Midway.

“My dream is to sit in the booth and call Bears games,” he said on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast. “I would love to be on color for one of those things. Play-by-play? I don’t know, that might be over my pay grade. But I can do some color commentary, man. You put a microphone in front of me, I know what I’m talking about. I can get some stuff done. I think I might add a little flavor to it too, you know? Something a little bit different. So if anybody’s out there listening and you’re looking for a new color guy in your booth, I’m ready.”

It may not quite be his dream job just yet, but one would only imagine that his new role on GMFB only brings him another step closer.