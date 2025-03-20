Credit: USA TODAY

As Good Morning Football heads toward the NFL Draft, the NFL Network’s morning program is turning to a visionary. It’s turning to a revolutionary. That’s right. It’s turning to Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

According to Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel, the WWE superstar is set to guest co-host three episodes of Good Morning Football from Monday-Wednesday next week. A diehard Chicago Bears fan, Rollins has previously appeared in-studio with the show, albeit typically to promote WWE-related projects.

“I love hearing myself talk and I love football,” Rollins told Glasspiegel “It’s something that I’ve always kind of been interested in, especially in the past few years. I’ve gone down to the Super Bowl and done Radio Row. I found myself guest spots on all these shows kind of talking about football, talking about the Chicago Bears. And I’ve really enjoyed it. I enjoyed meeting the people. I’ve enjoyed the process.”

Rollins also revealed that he’s formed a friendship with GMFB star Kyle Brandt, who also happens to be a Bears — and WWE — fan.

“Kyle and I probably admired each other from afar for a while and then the opportunity came up to go on Good Morning Football, talk football, and promote [WWE] at some point in the past few years,” Rollins said. “And we got to kind of meet and hang out and get to know each other a little bit and talk Bears and talk wrestling. And he’s got the energy that WWE brings the table, right? He’s already there with it … And I think that him wanting me on the show and then being there and having a rapport with him immediately helped my comfortability.”

While Seth Rollins has been one of WWE’s biggest stars for more than a decade now, co-hosting the NFL Network’s flagship show for three consecutive days marks some of his most mainstream exposure yet. And it just so happens to come at not only a busy time on the NFL’s calendar, but also WWE’s, with WrestleMania 41– where Rollins is expected to have a triple threat match with Roman Reigns and CM Punk — scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on April 19-20.