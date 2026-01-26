Screenshot from KING 5 News

Ask a Seahawks fan to preview the Super Bowl on their way out of the NFC Championship game, and expect to hear some words that are not fit for live TV.

After beating the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks are set to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8. The history between both teams might not mean much to current players, but for Seahawks fans, this is a chance at revenge after losing Super Bowl XLIX to the Patriots in historic fashion 11 years ago.

And on Sunday night, KING 5 News reporter Drew Mikkelsen was on the scene in Seattle to see just how much this rematch means to Seahawks fans as they exited the stadium.

“We’re gonna beat the f***ing Patriots. Redo.” “Whoa, whoa, say that again without the F-bomb.” “We’re bout to f***ing redo this s***, we’re about to beat the f***ing Patriots.” “Alright, well, that’s too bad.” pic.twitter.com/3nmFxQ76cj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 26, 2026



“We’re gonna beat the f*cking Patriots. Redo,” one Seahawks fan said into the live microphone and camera.

At the first sight of the F-bomb, Mikkelsen quickly pumped the brakes, asking the Seahawks fan for a redo, this time without the profanity. But asking a football fan who may or may not have enjoyed some adult beverages to temper their profanity after a championship game win was a seemingly tall task.

“We’re about to f*cking redo this sh*t, we’re about to beat the f*cking Patriots,” the Seahawks fan said during her attempt at a redo.

With there not being too much Mikkelsen could do after the F-bombs already aired, he had a perfect response saying, “that’s too bad,” before moving on.

The first fan couldn’t do it, but Mikkelsen thought maybe the dude who was holding the F-bomber on his shoulders could. And while it didn’t seem easy for the second fan to say anything comprehensible into the microphone, he managed to drop a line that was safe for TV, against all odds.

“It’s our revenge against the Patriots, we’re gonna take the Super Bowl this year,” the second fan managed to say cleanly. It sounded like he probably won’t remember too much from his live TV appearance, but hopefully, it was still a great night for them.