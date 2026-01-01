Photo Credit: Denver Broncos; Ari Meirov on X

While much of the world spent Wednesday night celebrating New Year’s Eve and welcoming in 2026, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was not one of those people.

In fact, Payton claimed on Wednesday during a press conference, “I didn’t know it was New Year’s Eve.”

And he proceeded to call New Year’s Eve the “most overrated holiday.”

A reporter asked Payton, “Do you have an extra message for your players, because it is New Year’s Eve tonight?”

“I didn’t know it was New Year’s Eve,” Payton responded. “The most overrated holiday, honestly. Like, seriously, I didn’t know it was New Year’s Eve.”

Payton, a former longtime head coach of the New Orleans Saints, was then asked, “Was that something you had to tell your guys in New Orleans, because like it is party central?”

“Not the good teams,” Payton explained. “And I do find, what’s interesting, as we get older and you’re coaching younger players, these guys are much more in tune to their bodies. Today’s generation doesn’t drink as much. They’re in tune to their sleep.”

“I can think of maybe one player fine; late to a meeting, maybe,” Payton continued. “Where normally, eight years ago, there would be 15. But I’m glad you reminded me. I don’t know that I’m going to call an emergency team meeting, but they have handled all of this stuff tremendously.”

Payton might not be the life of the party, but he’s one of the best when it comes to coaching football, and that’s all Broncos fans care about. He’s led Denver to a stunning 13-3 record that could lead to the AFC’s No. 1 seed.