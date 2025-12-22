Credit: Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos

Liam Coen’s introductory press conference as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach did not exactly inspire confidence.

His press conference after the Jags defeated the AFC top seed Denver Broncos sent a message that couldn’t possibly be ignored.

Not much was expected of Jacksonville coming into the season, but they’ve put together a stellar 11-4 year and now find themselves on the brink of the playoffs and a division title in Coen’s first season.

After Sunday’s win, Coen made a seemingly innocuous comment that was actually a direct shot across Broncos coach Sean Payton’s bow.

“A small market team like us can come into Mile High and get it done.”#JAXvsDEN pic.twitter.com/2V2i8UiKrO — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 22, 2025

“Just thankful that a small-market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done,” said Coen.

That was a reference to a comment Payton made during the week about the Jaguars, saying, “As you look at them and you watch the tape, it’s a smaller market, but you see a real good team.”

Sunday’s victory snapped the Broncos’ 11-game winning streak and sent a message to the rest of the NFL that Jacksonville is for real this season.

“We don’t care,” said Coen, about whether or not the rest of the league will consider them a threat. “We really don’t care about the narrative. I’m sorry to say that, but it’s only helping us. So I want the narrative to keep coming.”

Payton was asked about Coen’s jab on Monday, and he admitted he meant it as a compliment but understood why the Jags coach seized on it.

“It was very complimentary, and those guys are playing outstanding football,” Payton told the media. “That topic came up strictly because, hey, not enough of the country has seen how good these guys are playing. . . . The point is, though, listen, that was a good job by Liam. He was looking for a rallying cry. Obviously, if you were listening to the press conference, the intention was strictly, ‘Hey, quietly, these guys are sitting here right near the top of the AFC, they’re ready to win their division.’ I spent 16 years at a small market. It was just a way for a coach to take it and use it to his advantage.”

Regarding the loss, Payton also added, “We didn’t do a good enough job… that starts with me… You can’t spit it out; you gotta swallow it.” PHRASING!

Football coaches love nothing more than playing the disrespect card, and Coen appears to be carrying that flag with full force as he leads the Jaguars towards an unexpected playoff appearance.