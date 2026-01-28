Credit: Denver Broncos

Sean Payton might lose one of his top assistant coaches to the rival Las Vegas Raiders, but he’s going to get in a couple of zingers first.

Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach and offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb has interviewed twice for the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach opening and is considered a shortlist candidate for the job alongside Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak.

During his season-ending press conference, Payton was asked about the possibility of Webb leaving to become the head coach for a division rival, and the longtime coach had a jab ready to go.

“Well, it’d be a pain in the ass for him,” Payton joked.

That might end up being good advice, joke or not. The AFC West is a buzzsaw right now, with the Broncos and LA Chargers likely to be forces again next season, while it would be folly to assume the Kansas City Chiefs won’t bounce back in some form. The Raiders have a long road ahead back to respectability, so good luck to whoever takes on that job.

Tom Brady was absolutely gaga about Kubiak during Sunday’s Fox broadcast of the NFC Championship Game, so it stands to reason he might be the top choice. But if Kubiak stays or passes, Webb might get his “pain in the ass” opportunity.