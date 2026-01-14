Photo credit: Denver Broncos

If you’re a Denver Broncos reporter asking Sean Payton about football, he wants you to have the experience to back it up.

Payton had a sort of ‘you can’t talk football if you never played it’ interaction with a reporter this week as he prepares for Denver’s Divisional Round matchup with the Buffalo Bills. While meeting with the media, Denver Post Broncos beat writer Luca Evans asked about returning linebacker Dre Greenlaw and his “ability to attack downhill” in the running game.

Credit Evans for attempting to ask a direct football question about Greenlaw and his expected impact. But Payton didn’t seem impressed.

Sean Payton: “It’s good to have a healthy Dre Greenlaw back in the game.” Also makes it pretty clear that I shouldn’t play middle linebacker pic.twitter.com/f6aYQS55vD — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) January 13, 2026



“You want him to attack downhill?” Payton asked in a condescending tone. “Is that your…Like, what do you know about attacking downhill in the run game? You don’t know.”

“I’m not a middle linebacker,” the reporter admitted, prompting Payton to proudly say “That’s right” as if he was victorious in the back and forth. Payton did at least acknowledge it will be nice to have Greenlaw back and healthy, but he didn’t bother addressing the linebacker’s ability or non-ability to attack downhill.

This isn’t the first time Payton had a somewhat testy exchange with a member of the Denver media. Just last week, he called out Denver Gazette columnist Mark Kiszla for not making eye contact when he asks questions.

It’s worth noting, Payton’s interaction with Evans may have sounded a bit colder than it actually was. Evans referred to it as a “funny moment” that he and Payton joked about after.