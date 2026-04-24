Credit: Los Angeles Rams

Ty Simpson had never spoken to Sean McVay.

Not during the pre-draft process, not at the combine, not a phone call at any point between February and Thursday night. When Rams scouts showed up to Alabama’s Pro Day, Simpson shook some hands, and that was roughly the extent of it. He told reporters after the pick that the first time he ever spoke to Les Snead was the moment Snead called to tell him he was the 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

So when the Rams made the pick, the natural follow-up was what the head coach thought about it. That question answered itself about an hour later, when McVay sat down at a podium in Los Angeles next to a very enthusiastic Les Snead and proceeded to say as little about Ty Simpson as it is possible to say about a player you just spent a first-round pick on.

Multiple reporters in the room said they’d never seen anything like it. One called it the most muted post-pick presser he’d witnessed across four different beats.

Snead had no such problem. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Snead has a relationship with Ty’s father, Jason Simpson, who is the head football coach at UT Martin. When Ty was deliberating whether to leave behind significant NIL money and declare for a draft that had largely turned a cold shoulder toward him, Snead was among the voices in the family’s ear. He told Jason his son was a first-round talent. He believed it enough to act on it on Thursday. Whether McVay shared that belief is a question the press conference did not answer, because McVay did not answer questions on Thursday so much as he moved his mouth around in the general shape of answers.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach, by every visible indication, was informed of this decision more than he made it.

I just watched the entire Rams presser, and I can’t say Sean McVay was showing a ton of excitement about the Ty Simpson selection. Said he will compete with Stetson Bennett for the QB2 job. Not a bunch of smiles. Les Snead was way more fired up. — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) April 24, 2026

I’ve covered a lot of first-round pick pressers across four beats. This was by far the most muted I have seen a regime about the player they drafted. https://t.co/g0W27EjINE — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) April 24, 2026

Sean McVay did not want Ty Simpson. Oh my goodness. Please watch that Rams presser. — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) April 24, 2026

Really thought this was a strange pick not only because of their SB window but because McVay had so much success with Stafford why would he want to go back to the limited tools QB archetype https://t.co/AZs1p7tRBW — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 24, 2026

I don’t think Sean McVay is thrilled with the Ty Simpson pick 🫣 (h/t @benboomjamin) pic.twitter.com/qKRpa3PtMn — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 24, 2026

Ty Simpson says he’s never talked to Sean McVay. Meanwhile — McVay just conducted a strangely unexcited presser after taking a QB of the future. No shot McVay made that pick. pic.twitter.com/8aKlmQXOC8 — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) April 24, 2026

“That was very awkward to see.” Ran Carthon, @BMac_SportsTalk and @PriscoCBS react to Les Snead and Sean McVay’s press conference after the Rams drafted Ty Simpson. pic.twitter.com/fxqsjWeOl1 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 24, 2026

McVay has made a career out of being the most enthusiastic person in any room he walks into. He is the coach who has never once in his professional life been accused of failing to show up emotionally for something, until now. That version of McVay wasn’t present on Thursday. The version that did show up was a head coach who, at best, looked like a man still warming up to an idea that had already been decided for him.