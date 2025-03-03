Screen grab: ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

Despite simultaneously being both one of the youngest and also longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL, each offseason seems to bring the same question for Sean McVay: will he return another year of coaching the Los Angeles Rams or will he retire prematurely and become a TV analyst?

While McVay’s media work to this point has largely been limited to press conferences, guest spots and the Rams’ appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks in 2020, he’s clearly somebody networks have already identified as football’s next great TV star. Between his enthusiastic Jon Gruden-like personality and Super Bowl-winning resume, it’s not hard to imagine the 39-year-old being a staple of our football-viewing experience for years to come.

For now, however, McVay is content to be returning to Rams’ sideline for what will be his ninth season as the team’s head coach. But when asked about the possibility of a future in the media on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the Miami (Ohio) product admitted it’s something he’s definitely interested in.

“Is there interest in that stuff? Of course. But I think we’ve got some more stuff we want to accomplish [coaching],” McVay said. “If that is an opportunity down the line that presents itself, then I’ll be humbled by it. But I’m pretty damn happy doing what I’m doing and love what I’m doing.”

You’re GREAT for the game of football “I love coaching and I love the group that I’m doing it with.. I’m pretty damn happy doing what I’m doing” Sean McVay #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/klpYWlMh9j — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2025

But after McAfee — who is close with Kirk Herbstreit — noted rumors of Amazon’s salary for its Thursday Night Football analyst role being between $25-$30 million per season, the Rams head coach seemingly had had a change of heart.

“If it was that kind of number then maybe we’d have to second guess that,” McVay joked. “Hey, call me back Amazon!”

“If it was that kind of number we might have to second guess things.. CALL ME BACK AMAZON” 😂😂 ~ Sean McVay#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9fzZJkrz7V — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2025

While McVay was obviously joking, his interest in one day joining the media is apparent and it sounds like a reoccurring spot on McAfee’s show may already be in the works.. It’s also worth noting that a seat on Fox NFL Sunday — where he did a guest appearance ahead of Super Bowl LIX last month — just opened up following the news of Jimmy Johnson’s retirement.