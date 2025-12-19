Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Sean McVay was absolutely livid in his postgame press conference on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach learned in real time that his star wide receiver, who had just hauled in 12 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-37 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, had just tweeted again. It’s unclear if McVay was angrier that Puka Nacua used his platform to bemoan the officials or that he was walking into the press conference completely naked.

Either way, he was peeved.

After their loss to Seattle, Sean McVay was asked about a deleted tweet from Puka Nacua in which he appeared to criticize the officials of the game. pic.twitter.com/qyHmMj18Rr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 19, 2025

When a reporter asked McVay about Nacua’s postgame tweet criticizing the officials, the coach had no idea what was happening.

“What are you talking about?”

He wasn’t being coy. McVay genuinely didn’t know. His eyes darted around the room, looking for an answer from someone, anyone on his staff who might clue him in.

“What are you asking me right now?”

That’s when it hit him. His 24-year-old star receiver — already flirting with controversy earlier in the week — had hopped on X moments after an overtime loss and decided to fire off another sarcastic thank-you note to the officials.

“Can you say i was wrong,” Nacua wrote. “Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol.”

Puka Nacua just tweeted this immediately after the game: pic.twitter.com/RvfQgvla5E — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2025

It was the third time this week Nacua had wandered into controversy, and while McVay initially looked blindsided, it quickly became clear he wasn’t escaping it. The questions kept coming, and McVay ended up spending far more time addressing his receiver’s behavior than the final minutes of a 38-37 overtime loss.

And to understand why McVay looked so worn down by the end of it, you have to understand just how much had piled up over the course of the week.

It started on Tuesday when Nacua appeared on a livestream with internet personalities Adin Ross and N3on. During the stream, Ross suggested Nacua perform a specific touchdown celebration that involved rubbing his hands together — a gesture that perpetuates antisemitic stereotypes about Jewish people being greedy. Nacua agreed and demonstrated the move, saying he’d do it during Thursday’s game.

During that same livestream, Nacua also ripped into NFL officials, saying they’re the worst and suggesting they make calls just to get camera time.

“These guys want to be on TV too,” Nacua said. “You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you guys just saw me on Sunday Night Football.'”

Hours before kickoff on Thursday, Nacua posted an apology on Instagram, attempting to put out the fire before it ever reached the field.

“When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration,” he wrote. “At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people. I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions, as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry, or hate of another group of people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puka Nacua (@pukaizded)

The NFL released a statement condemning all forms of discrimination, noting that the rise in antisemitism must be addressed across the world. The Rams followed with their own statement, stressing there is no place for antisemitism or prejudice of any kind.

So everyone had moved on, right? Not exactly.

Just two minutes after one of the most chaotic and entertaining games of the NFL season — a game in which Seattle erased a 16-point deficit and won on a two-point conversion in overtime — Nacua reached for his phone and fired off the tweet. The same tweet McVay had no idea existed until it was dropped on him mid–press conference.

Nacua met with reporters afterward and tried to explain the tweet. He chalked it up to the heat of the moment after a devastating loss.

“Just a moment of frustration after a tough, intense game like that,” he said. “Just thinking of the opportunities I could’ve done better to take it out of their hands. Just a moment of frustration.”

When pressed on whether he actually believed what he said on the livestream about officials making calls just to get on TV, Nacua admitted he didn’t stand by those comments either.

“No, I don’t,” he later added. “It was just a lack of awareness and just some frustration.”

Puka Nakua addresses the media on his postgame tweet and controversial livestream before the Rams’ Thursday Night Football loss to the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/RXcm3OFQa2 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 19, 2025

That’s Nacua’s explanation. Whether it’s the last time McVay has to answer for it is something the Rams — and their head coach — will find out soon enough.