Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

For some time now, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has been considered a shoo-in to the commentary booth whenever he decides to stop working the sidelines.

Sunday, he proved that he doesn’t even need to leave the sidelines to provide some astute and entertaining commentary.

During the first half of the Rams’ preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, McVay donned a headset and joined the ABC7/NFL Network broadcast booth of Andrew Siciliano, Mina Kimes, and Andrew Whitworth. This allowed the Super Bowl-winning coach to provide analysis of his own team while peppered in the kind of behind-the-scenes context only a coach might know.

In other words, it was a platonic ideal of a color commentator.

Sean McVay providing commentary from the sideline on the Rams broadcast vs the Cowboys. The Rams broadcast features Andrew Siciliano, Mina Kimes, and Andrew Whitworth.🏈🎙️📺 pic.twitter.com/0o0Fj2WSwB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 11, 2024

More Sean McVay on the Rams broadcast. 🏈🎙️📺pic.twitter.com/YH74wjiEwU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 11, 2024

Unlike many other NFL coaches, McVay was even playful and funny while monitoring what was happening on the field.

Sean McVay: “I think he missed that.” Andrew Siciliano: “He got it.” McVay: “You got a better angle than me, jerk!” 🏈🎙️📺😂pic.twitter.com/GxmnJ8NxEY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 11, 2024

He was even able to multitask, complaining to referees about a call while also doing commentary.

Sean McVay is a funny guy #DALvsLAR pic.twitter.com/Z28atyDesJ — Lord Dylly 🏈 (@Lord_Dylly) August 11, 2024

McVay has all the qualities a network or streamer might want in a color commentator and this was a good reminder that whenever he decides to enter the broadcasting booth there likely won’t be much of an adjustment period.

The best commentator in football is Sean McVay DURING games he’s coaching — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 11, 2024

[NFL Network]