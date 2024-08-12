Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches game action against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Sean Keeley

For some time now, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has been considered a shoo-in to the commentary booth whenever he decides to stop working the sidelines.

Sunday, he proved that he doesn’t even need to leave the sidelines to provide some astute and entertaining commentary.

During the first half of the Rams’ preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, McVay donned a headset and joined the ABC7/NFL Network broadcast booth of Andrew Siciliano, Mina Kimes, and Andrew Whitworth. This allowed the Super Bowl-winning coach to provide analysis of his own team while peppered in the kind of behind-the-scenes context only a coach might know.

In other words, it was a platonic ideal of a color commentator.

Unlike many other NFL coaches, McVay was even playful and funny while monitoring what was happening on the field.

He was even able to multitask, complaining to referees about a call while also doing commentary.

McVay has all the qualities a network or streamer might want in a color commentator and this was a good reminder that whenever he decides to enter the broadcasting booth there likely won’t be much of an adjustment period.

