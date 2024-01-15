Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay watches from the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Soon after the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, a quote by head coach Sean McVay about the officiating went viral.

The quote was accurate, but taken out of context, according to the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

The Rams lost to the Lions 24-23 in an NFC Wild Card game, with a few questionable calls and no-calls by officials affecting both teams. But the Rams seemed to have more than their share, including a play near the end of the game where wide receiver Puka Nacua appeared to be held.

A reporter asked McVay after the game about the officiating.

“I don’t want to say anything right now that gets me in trouble, so … I don’t want to take away the credit for what the Lions found a way, you know, hats off to them,” McVay said (via TurfShowTimes.com).

That quote spread on social media, with headlines such as “Sean McVay MAD @ REFEREES.”

Siciliano immediately noticed the emerging trend and corrected the narrative.

“Many of you are misunderstanding and misinterpreting the quote,” Siciliano posted on X (formerly Twitter). “McVay was given multiple chances to criticize the officials. He refused. He wanted to make sure the Lions, (Jared) Goff, and (Dan) Campbell all received their proper credit.”

To close… Many of you are misunderstanding and misinterpreting the quote. McVay was given multiple chances to criticize the officials. He refused. He wanted to make sure the Lions, Goff, and Campbell all received their proper credit. That is all. Goodnight! — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 15, 2024

McVay fielded a couple of other questions on the officiating and both times answered diplomatically, refusing to make that an issue. When asked specifically about the play involving Nacua, he said, “I don’t want to sit here and complain, but … what’d you see?”

Later, after a reporter clarified what they saw on the play, McVay said, “There you go. I’m not gonna get in trouble either.”

All this is not to suggest McVay wasn’t upset about the officiating. It’s possible he was legitimately worried about a fine, although he can afford it. It’s more likely he just did not want to rain on the Lions’ first postseason win in 32 years.

