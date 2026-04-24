Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sean McDermott isn’t going back to coaching this fall, and he might be spending the season on television instead.

The former Buffalo Bills head coach appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday and said he has multiple media suitors for the 2026 season.

“Looking into that,” McDermott said of a potential broadcasting role. “We’ve got some suitors and kind of trying to schedule it all out and see where it goes.”

Buffalo fired McDermott in January following a brutal overtime divisional round loss to the Denver Broncos, ending a nine-year tenure in which he went 98-50 in the regular season and 8-8 in the playoffs, a record that was equal parts impressive and maddening for a franchise that spent nearly a decade believing it was a year away from a Super Bowl.

Buffalo will continue that cycle with McDermott’s former offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, while the 52-year-old figures out what comes next.

The media detour is at least partly Terry Pegula’s doing. The Bills’ owner justified the firing — while keeping general manager Brandon Beane — by arguing publicly that the roster was talented enough to win a Super Bowl, implying that the problem was the coach. Then, when questions arose about Buffalo’s lack of a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, Pegula pointed the finger at McDermott for the selection of Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 draft. Whether that was accurate or convenient, it framed McDermott as a scapegoat on the way out the door, which, in the court of public opinion, is about as good a starting point as a fired coach can hope for.

It remains to be seen where McDermott will take his talents, but he’ll have no shortage of suitors, even if he’ll be a likely one-and-done in the sports media business.