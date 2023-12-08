Photo credit: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is playing defense after a report became public that he used 9/11 terrorists to exemplify “the importance of communication” during a 2019 team meeting.

McDermott did not deny anything that was in the 20,000-word report written by Tyler Dunne on GoLongTD.com, and he has apologized “if anyone misinterpreted” his 9/11 terrorist reference. In fact, McDermott said he has not read the article. But he’s seen enough to believe it’s an attack on his character.

“It was clearly, to me, an attack on my character,” McDermott told reporters Friday. “And that’s important to me, very important. As much, if not more, very clearly more than wins and losses. Wins and losses are important. But what’s important to me, from day one, is how you handle yourself. It doesn’t mean I’ve been perfect. No one’s perfect.”

McDermott proceeded to say the report has his “mind spinning,” calling it “disappointing” and “hurtful,” albeit while admitting that he has not read the article.

“I know who I am,” McDermott said. “I know how I try and do things. Am I without flaw? No, I’m not without flaw and I say that humbly. I believe we try and do things right here. It doesn’t mean that everything we do is right, people are going to have their own opinions. I believe we’ve won a lot of games here since we’ve arrived and I’m confident in that. I’m confident in this football team. People are going to have their opinions, I can’t control that.”

Not every word in the 20,000-word article about McDermott was bad. While it certainly categorized him as an outdated coach and a poor communicator, it does acknowledge McDermott was able to restore order in Buffalo and maintains the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.

But here’s the thing, McDermott attempted to motivate his team by using 9/11 hijackers as an example of people working together and executing a plan. That’s disgusting.

And the fact that it happened four years ago isn’t going to win McDermott many supporters. The best way for McDermott to avoid anything that could be perceived as a character attack would have been for him to show any semblance of a moral compass during that 2019 team meeting.

McDermott crafted one of the worst analogies imaginable, he offered a classic non-apology apology. “If anyone misinterpreted or didn’t understand my message, I apologize,” McDermott said on Thursday.

McDermott should be apologizing to everyone, because no one understands why he asked his players to embody terrorists. Dunne’s report accuses McDermott of never taking accountability. And in the last 24 hours, the Bills head coach hasn’t done much to disprove the accusation.

