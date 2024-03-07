Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (WO40) ran an official time of 4.21 seconds to set a combine record during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When the NFL Draft takes place in April, viewers will see a lot of familiar faces and hear a lot of familiar names called. That’s because the NFL Scouting Combine, which ran from Feb. 29-March, was among the most watched ever.

NFL Communications issued a release on Wednesday noting it was the most-watched combine since 2018. Additionally, a record number of viewers for Saturday’s third day, while Thursday and Friday were both up from 2023.

“Saturday’s coverage of the quarterback, wide receiver and running back on-field drills averaged 399K viewers (TV+Digital) – ranking as NFL Network’s most-watched Combine Day 3 on record,” the release said.

“Thursday’s coverage of the defensive linemen and linebacker on-field drills averaged 185K viewers (TV+Digital) – up +23% versus last year. Friday’s coverage of the defensive back and tight end on-field drills averaged 175K viewers (TV+Digital) – up +7% versus last year.”

?Combine Viewership? 2024 NFL Scouting Combine reaches over 5 million viewers on @nflnetwork! Most-watched Combine on @nflnetwork alone since 2018! Coverage of QB, WR & RB drills — most-watched Combine Day 3 on @nflnetwork on record! Release: https://t.co/o6gJ9xHf98 pic.twitter.com/v0K3CbeeUB — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) March 6, 2024

Viewers, particularly those who tuned in on Saturday, were not disappointed, as they got to see combine history. The 40-yard dash, which is generally the combine’s glamor event, especially for skill positions, featured Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy running a combine record 4.21 seconds.

We will find out where the players featured in the combine will go at the NFL Draft. It will run from April 25-27 and will take place in Detroit.

[NFLcommunications.com]