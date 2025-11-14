Photo credit: SVPod

Russell Wilson at 36 years old has proven to be a limited quarterback, and Scott Van Pelt is sorry for pointing that out on social media.

Wilson received his first substantial playing time for the New York Giants against the Chicago Bears since getting benched for Jaxson Dart earlier this year. And to say Wilson looked limited on the field would be putting it nicely, because he was really bad Sunday afternoon. But when Van Pelt called the former Super Bowl winning quarterback “Mr. Limited,” he was quickly introduced to Wilson’s defenders on social media.

“During the Giant game, at the end of it, I sent out a tweet about Russell Wilson, I said, ‘Mr. Limited.’ That was mean,” Van Pelt said on his podcast. “Don’t do sh*t like that. I don’t send out snarky tweets. That was small. We shouldn’t do that. That’s not the way to act. Don’t be a d*ck on Twitter and that’s what that was.”

The “Mr. Limited” joke stems from Wilson previously calling revealing his alter ego, “Mr. Unlimited” to the world back in 2018. While Wilson has often been mocked for his alter ego, he recently shared that he has no regrets about unveiling it. Van Pelt’s “Mr. Limited,” however, is one he would like to have back.

“But it was fascinating to find out there is a Russell hive out there that came for my head and told me I was a bald b*tch,” Van Pelt continued. “But it was just wild that this group activated out of nowhere…it was just wild to see. It seems like bot-activated activity. I don’t know how that works, but it was fascinating to find out that there were folks that were ready to come for my head as if the last four years of Russell Wilson is all a made-up thing…sending out that tweet, that’s just small and dumb, and I don’t aspire to do small dumb things.”

As much as Wilson insists he wants to remain with the Giants after losing his starting job for the second time this season, he’s looking more and more like a quarterback who may have already checked out. Either that, or at age 36, he’s just more limited than he used to be. Wilson can’t throw over the middle of the field and his declining athleticism limits play callers.

Maybe Van Pelt reached for the low-hanging fruit when he called Wilson “Mr. Limited,” but it was wrong. And the quip pales in comparison to some of the ribbing Aaron Rodgers has received for opening up his personality to the world in recent years.