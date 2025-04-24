Credit: NFL

Scott Hanson wants to return to NFL RedZone. And the NFL wants the same thing.

But to this point, the league-owned wraparound show and its longtime host have yet to reach terms on a new deal.

“Many people are speculating. There have been reports; some inaccurate, some semi-accurate out there. All I can share with you is negotiations are ongoing,” Hanson told Yahoo Sports ahead of the NFL Draft. “The NFL has told me they want me back. I certainly want to be back as host of RedZone, 16 seasons of what’s been called the greatest football show there is. We have to come to an agreement and we’re not there yet, but negotiations are ongoing and I’m very hopeful.”

While it’s unclear which reports Hanson was referencing as “inaccurate” or “semi-accurate,” his future on RedZone has been the subject of speculation since his contract with NFL Media expired following the 2024 season. Most notably, Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported this past February that the 53-year-old was in discussions with NBC on “a wide-ranging job that could include Olympics and NFL coverage.”

Hanson has previous ties to the Comcast-owned network, where he hosted the RedZone-style Gold Zone show on Peacock during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. NBC has already announced that the same format will return for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, although Hanson’s name has yet to be announced for the project.

For now, it appears his priority is to remain at RedZone, although that could prove easier said than done considering the current uncertainty at NFL Media amid ongoing negotiations with ESPN on a potential equity deal. Either way, Scott Hanson figures to remain a hot commodity, whether it’s returning to the role he’s become synonymous with, continuing to expand his reach at the international level with NBC or other opportunities that have yet to be made public.