Scott Hanson, the host of the beloved NFL studio show NFL RedZone, has previously discussed his extreme pre-show rituals, which include forcing himself not to drink hours ahead of the show so he doesn’t have to take a bathroom break. But last week, he discussed his post-show tradition, which may be even more wild.

One would assume that after hosting seven hours of commercial free football as Hanson does each Sunday of the NFL season, Hanson would want to get away from the NFL once he returned home for the night.

Instead, Hanson admitted during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show that he instead goes home and turns on five TVs to further watch both live NFL action and studio shows to further assess his job on RedZone that day.

“You’re going to laugh and think I’m doing this for effect,” said Hanson. “I finish RedZone. I’m sitting in Chargers or Rams traffic 15 to 16 weeks out of the year. My bladder is famously trained enough that I don’t even go to the bathroom until I get home. I go home, on my wall there is a media wall that I had custom built. I have five televisions, a 70-inch screen flanked by 50-inch screens. I turn all five of them on, I’m so accustomed to the constant stimulation.

“I put Sunday Night Football on the big screen. I put NFL Network on to do a mental checklist of what we showed on RedZone. If ESPN has a highlight show on, I’ll put that on. And then for kicks, I’ll put on a news program and a Marvel movie or a Star Wars movie that I’ve already seen before. I can have all that stimulation and it’s not an issue. In fact, it’s kind of a comfort zone. I realize it’s bizarre, and probably why I’m not married.”

You definitely have to be a special kind of person to do what Hanson does week in and week out during the NFL season on NFL RedZone, calling action in every game across the NFL for seven consecutive hours without any breaks.

But based on this interview alone, his role on NFL RedZone seems to be perfect for his personality, a football fan who seemingly can’t get enough of the sport.

