Credit: NFL RedZone

Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the future of NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson was very much in question.

Hanson, a longtime Sunday fixture for football diehards, signed a new contract last May to stay with the show. And even after ESPN finalized a deal to purchase NFL Media, which produces RedZone, Hanson confirmed he would remain the host (the acquisition has not been approved by regulators).

With all those questions put to bed, RedZone viewers were likely shocked at the conclusion of Week 18 to see Hanson get choked up during his sign-off.

As Hanson delivered the line “don’t cry that it’s over, smile that it happened,” he broke his own rule, fighting through a lump in his throat as he gave a farewell to the audience.

Hit us right in the feels with that one, @ScottHanson 😭 pic.twitter.com/zVc7KTpPQj — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) January 5, 2026

When one fan on X posted with concerns that Hanson’s future on RedZone could be in doubt once again, Hanson swiftly responded to confirm his return.

“I just got caught up in the moment. Hit me right that second … all the hard work and sacrifice from our crew,” Hanson wrote in response. “I’ll be back – and we will see you in September!!”

Thanks for the concern, Myles. Appreciate the love.

I just got caught up in the moment. Hit me right that second … all the hard work and sacrifice from our crew.

I’ll be back – and we will see you in September!! Enjoy the playoffs. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) January 5, 2026

By the time Hanson and RedZone are back next fall, the show could appear on ESPN platforms. The Worldwide Leader will license the show as part of its deal with the NFL and NFL Media. If the federal government approves the deal in time, Hanson might be under the banner of the four letters the next time we see him.

Either way, RedZone faithful need not spend this year worrying about Hanson’s future. He will be back.