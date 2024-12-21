Screen grab via CJ Fogler.

For many NFL fans, their game-viewing experience hasn’t truly started until NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson welcomes them with a promise of “seven hours of commercial-free football.”

This past Sunday, that promise was broken when RedZone viewers were treated to multiple commercials throughout the day.

An NFL Media spokesperson later confirmed that RedZone’s most recent broadcast featured “test” ads for league partners, including Gatorade, Verizon, Visa, and Lowe’s.

RIP “SEVEN HOURS OF COMMERCIAL FREE FOOTBALL!” while watching RedZone. We used to live in a proper society. pic.twitter.com/l3E2TJEyoE — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 16, 2024

Given the disappointment shared by many RedZone viewers across social media in the days since, Hanson took to X Friday to offer an apology for using his catchphrase when he knew that it wouldn’t be true this time.

To our great fans… pic.twitter.com/vFcOhK4T0M — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) December 21, 2024

“Hey, everyone. As we kick off a great football weekend, I just wanted to take a quick second and apologize for using the commercial-free catchphrase at the top of last show,” said Hanson in a video posted to X. “I was conflicted about it beforehand. I had a tough decision to make, and I made the wrong decision, and I’m sorry. I try to be the best host I can possibly be. What we have shared together and what we have seen and experienced together for 16 seasons on NFL RedZone is unlike anything else. I love it. I hope to do it for 16 more years. But being a great host means being accurate, being truthful, and having integrity. And so I hope you consider accepting this apology. And for those of you who will be joining us on Sunday, get ready. Playoff clinching scenarios, fantasy football playoffs, and some of the best action still to come. You for listening, and I’ll see you Sunday for RedZone football.”

The decision to run ads during RedZone was obviously above Hanson’s pay grade and not his responsibility, but one has to wonder if the negative reaction impacts any plans to continue running those commercials in the future.

